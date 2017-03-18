Mel Gibson Has Been Quietly Working to Help Holocaust Survivors

Mel Gibson is doing a mitzvah.

After making headlines back in 2006 for going on an anti-Semitic tirade, the Hacksaw Ridge director seems to be quietly making amends by working with a charity that helps Holocaust survivors.

Zane Buzby, the founder of the Survivor Mitzvah Project, recently told Extra that her charity helps “bring emergency aid to Holocaust survivors in Eastern Europe who are in desperate need of food, medicine, heat and shelter and we always bring them friendship and hope.”

She adds, “The goal of the Survivor Mitzvah Project is to make sure that no Holocaust survivor who has endured the darkest days of human history will ever be hungry again or suffer or be forgotten or neglected.”

As for the director’s contribution, Buzby said, “Mel Gibson is helping Holocaust survivors in eight countries, it’s remarkable. I have a great respect for people who turn their lives around, and I think that everyone makes mistakes in life, and I think the real proof of what kind of human being you are is what you do with that mistake. He’s educated himself. He’s done philanthropic work now, and I think that actions speak very loudly … and his actions have helped a lot of people.”

Gibson has made a comeback as of late, making appearances at award shows where his film received a bevy of nominations. He recently announced he has been sober for 10 years, and sources previously told PEOPLE that he has worked hard on turning his life around.

“Mel has showed some remorse over his past behavior,” said the source. “He was very stubborn about it for a long time. He now realizes that it was a distraction from his work. Mel wants to be remembered for his work. He has worked on his issues and has definitely shaped up.”