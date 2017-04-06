Mel B’s Sister Slams Her Ex Stephen Belafonte in Online Rant After Abuse Claims: ‘Rot in Hell’

Despite years of being estranged, Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s sister is sticking up for her in the wake of the former Spice Girl’s divorce and allegations of abuse by her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

Danielle Brown posted a scathing rant about her former brother-in-law on Instagram, claiming her sister’s family thought they would never see her again and celebrating that she’s kicked him our of her life.

“8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again,” Danielle wrote. “I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong. you are a sorry excuse of a man !! To the left to the left everything you own in the box to the left,” quoting the Beyoncé song “Irreplaceable.”

She also ranted that she hopes that Belafonte and the couple’s ex-nanny, whom Mel B claimed in a restraining order filing that Belafonte impregnated, “go to jail and rot in hell.”

The sister also added a slew of hashtags labeling Belafonte a “wife beater,” “psychopath” and “criminal,” among other unflattering titles.

RELATED VIDEO: Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Ex Stephen Belafonte, Claiming He Beat and Threatened Her Throughout Marriage

Belafonte has denied the claims to TMZ and said he is “shocked” by the allegations.

“I’m really, really — I’m really distraught in my brain how this is going to affect our children,” he told TMZ. “And the depths that she’s gone to. That’s it. That’s it. I’m shocked at those allegations and that’s what it is.”

He added: “We were friends two weeks ago and now all of a sudden the team gets around and now it’s got to be this?”

Neither Belafonte nor Brown responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The passing of the sisters’ father appeared to bring them together for the first time in years. Amid rumors of the 41-year-old singer attempting to mend family drama, Danielle took to Twitter in February to respond.

“Just 2 put the record strait! Ive Not seen my sister for 8 years,there is no family reunion planned,it is what it is,” she wrote, adding the hashtag # dontbelivewhatyouread.

The America’s Got Talent, who rose to fame as Scary Spice in the British girl group Spice Girls, judge filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years on March 20. The couple married in 2007 after five months of dating.

Mel B accused Belafonte of years of physical and emotional abuse in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Brown also claimed that Belafonte impregnated their nanny and told Brown that he wanted the woman to keep the baby and “all three of us live together.” She noted that Belafonte allegedly forced the woman to get an abortion and paid her more than $300,000.

The singer filed for a temporary restraining order against Belafonte on Monday, outlining how Belafonte allegedly manipulated and threatened her into staying with him.