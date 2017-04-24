Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s restraining order against estranged husband Stephen Belafonte will remain in place following her allegations that he beat, threatened and exploited her during their marriage, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Monday.

Brown initially requested the temporary restraining order against Belafonte after filing for divorce earlier this month. The order will remain in effect through the end of the couple’s divorce hearing.

However, Belafonte — who appeared in court for the ruling — will now be allowed supervised visitation with the couple’s only biological daughter, Madison. Belafonte – who filed for joint custody of Madison – will get two, four-hour sessions with the 5-year-old per week at the Ness Counseling Center in L.A.

His request for visitation with Brown’s daughter Angel, whose father is the star’s ex Eddie Murphy, was denied. Brown also shares 18-year-old daughter Phoenix with Murphy.

“We’re very grateful and happy,” Grace Jamra, Belafonte’s attorney, said. She told reporters that his appearance in court is one of many, and Belafonte is hoping to get custody.

FROM COINAGE: Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Ex Stephen Belafonte, Claiming He Beat and Threatened Her Throughout Marriage

Brown’s attorney Larry Bakman argued against the first ruling, claiming in court that there is evidence that Belafonte is involved in filming pornographic movies, reportedly at their home, and that he allowed a convicted felon into the family’s house.

After the hearing, he told reporters of the allegations, “Were still developing the evidence so I’m not willing to comment.”

“If visitation were to be granted, and it was, in such a fashion that it ensured the safety of the mother’s child that’s the most important thing to Mel B,” he added.

Brown was not present for the hearing, but was photographed out and about in L.A. on Monday.

Last week, Brown was hit by a lawsuit from her former nanny, who claims she carried on a seven-year sexual relationship with the former Spice Girl.

Lorraine Gilles is suing Brown for defamation, stemming from the singer’s claims in court documents that Belafonte had a long-term affair with the nanny, and once got her pregnant before forcing her to get an abortion. Gilles does confirm she had an abortion, but says the pregnancy was the result of a one-night stand, something she confided in Brown about.

In the same court documents, Brown alleged that Belafonte continually abused her, and further threatened to destroy her career by releasing sex tapes.