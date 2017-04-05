Days after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms served a warrant at her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte’s address, Melanie “Mel B” Brown stepped out to visit her lawyer.

A federal search warrant was issued at Belafonte’s address Friday, the ATF confirms to PEOPLE — though they do not comment on whom the warrant was issued to specifically.

“ATF executed a federal search warrant at that location last Friday evening. The warrant remains under seal, so I cannot speak about the nature of the investigation, nor can I comment on what evidence might have been seized,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement to PEOPLE.

TMZ reports that the raid was ordered to determine if Belafonte was in possession of a gun or ammunition.

Brown, seen dressed in an all nude ensemble and sunglasses, filed a temporary restraining order Monday against her husband of nearly 10 years. She was seen Wednesday afternoon with lawyers, who held what appeared to printed photos of women taken from social media.

In documents related to the order, Brown outlines how Belafonte allegedly manipulated and threatened her into staying with him.

Belafonte, 41, has been ordered by authorities to leave the family’s Los Angeles home and to stay away from Brown, 41, and her three daughters: Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and 5-year-old Madison.

The couple secretly married in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating and renewed their vows over a year later in November 2008.

FROM COINAGE: What Is the Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not a Dance Move)

In divorce papers filed on March 20, Brown listed their date of separation as December 28.

•With additional reporting by LINDSAY KIMBLE