Melanie “Mel B” Brown has filed a temporary restraining order against Stephen Belafonte, claiming that he beat, threatened and exploited her throughout their nearly 10-year- marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

The 41-year-old filed the order on Monday, with authorities ordering Belafonte, 41, to leave the family’s Los Angeles home and to stay away from Brown and her three children, Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and 5-year-old Madison.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Brown spoke of an alleged August 2012 incident in which Belafonte punched and pushed her down after she performed at closing ceremonies for the London Olympics. She said that her skin was “scabbed over from the rug burns” on the carpet and he allegedly forced her to tweet that she hurt herself by running in Christian Louboutin heels.

Running in 7 inch louboutin no good!! I'm wearing prauge on my face!!! http://t.co/ofSSXZ4z — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) August 17, 2012

News of the restraining order comes just weeks after Brown filed for divorce from Belafonte, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Madison. (Angel and Phoenix are from her relationships with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy and ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, respectively.)

TMZ first reported news of the restraining order. Belafonte has denied the claims to TMZ and said he is “shocked” by the allegations.

Neither Belafonte nor Brown responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Thank you for everyone's kind gestures and words of support it really does mean a lot,if anyone wants to donate to st Gemmas hospice in leeds pls feel free to do so they took such great care of my dad in his last few days on this earth,but I no he is in a better place now and I'm thankful phoenix and I got to hug him tell him how much we love him #restinpeacedaddy🙏 http://www.st-gemma.co.uk/onlinedonation A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:08am PST

In documents related to the order, Brown detailed years of abuse, with the first alleged incident occurring just five months into their marriage.

Brown claimed that before a TV appearance following her Dancing with the Stars finale appearance in November 2007, Belafonte choked and slammed her against the floor while she got ready at home. She said he would abuse her whenever she succeeded in any way, noting that he would “beat me down to let me know he was in charge.”

In July 2012, he allegedly accused her of flirting with R&B singer Usher while she taped X Factor. Brown claimed Belafonte flew into a fit of rage, punching her in the face and splitting her lip.

Idon't usually respond to Twitter msgs but I will respond to comments of hitting my wife which I think are quite disgusting un true! — Stephen Belafonte (@Stephenthinks1) December 15, 2014

The former Spice Girl also claimed that Belafonte often forced her to “participate in sexual intercourse with him and random women.” She said he would secretly record the threesomes and later threaten to release them to ruin her career.

She alleged that Belafonte would use the tapes to blackmail her into having more threesomes.

Brown also claimed that Belafonte impregnated their nanny and told Brown that he wanted the woman to keep the baby and “all three of us live together.” She noted that Belafonte allegedly forced the woman to get an abortion and paid her more than $300,000.

Is that my mouth??? Is that @officialmelb ring?? A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Apr 24, 2016 at 12:55pm PDT

Belafonte appeared to allude to a similar situation in a nearly three-year-old Instagram post, showing a man hugging a pregnant woman as another woman kissed her baby bump.

A message on the photo read: A REAL WOMAN WILL FORGIVE U & ACCEPT YOUR SIDE CHIC AND YALL NEW BABY.”

In the documents, Brown said she tried to leave Belafonte several times, but he allegedly threatened to destroy her career and take her children.

“[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way,” she said.

The couple secretly married in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating and renewed their vows over a year later in November 2008.