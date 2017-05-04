Mel B Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Nanny She Claims Had an Affair with Her Estranged Husband: Reports

Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s restraining order against the nanny she previously claimed had an affair with her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, will remain in place, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Wednesday, several outlets reported.

Brown, 41, initially requested the temporary restraining order against Lorraine Gilles on April 11. The order will reportedly remain in effect for five years.

At the time, a judge ordered Gilles to remain 100 yards away from Brown, and ordered her not to remove any property from a storage locker she claims is under Gilles’ name. Brown claimed the locker contained sex tapes that featured the former Spice Girl, as well as photos of Gilles and Belafonte, Spice Girls memorabilia and photos of her recently deceased father.

According to TMZ, Brown visited the storage locker the same day, but came up empty.

Last week, Brown returned to work on America’s Got Talent, following news that Belafonte was granted supervised visitation with the couple’s only biological daughter, Madison.

A Los Angeles judge ruled late last month that Brown’s restraining order against Belafonte — who appeared in court for the ruling — would remain in place until the end of their divorce hearing, following Brown’s allegations that he beat, threatened and exploited her during their nearly 10-year marriage.

FROM COINAGE: Mind-blowing American Idol Success Stories

However, Belafonte — who filed for joint custody of Madison — was granted two, four-hour sessions with the 5-year-old per week at the Ness Counseling Center in L.A.

Earlier this month, Brown was hit by a lawsuit from Gilles, who claims she carried on a seven-year sexual relationship with Brown.

Gilles is suing Brown for defamation, stemming from the singer’s claims in court documents that Belafonte had a long-term affair with the nanny and once got her pregnant before forcing her to get an abortion. Gilles previously confirmed she had an abortion, but says the pregnancy was the result of a one-night stand, something she confided in Brown about.

In the same court documents, Brown alleged that Belafonte continually abused her and further threatened to destroy her career by releasing sex tapes.