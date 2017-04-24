Mel B’s Former Nanny Claims These Photos Prove She and Former Spice Girl Had an Intimate Relationship

These are some of the pictures that prove Melanie “Mel B” Brown had an intimate relationship with her former nanny, the blonde German claims in a court filing.

The photos show Lorraine Gilles smiling with the former Spice Girls singer. One shows Brown, 41, kissing Gilles on the cheek. Another shows her in an embrace with Brown and Brown’s estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. Another shows Brown and Gilles, both in bikinis, on paddle boards together while on vacation.

The photos were among several submitted as evidence by Gilles in a defamation suit she filed against Brown on Friday. In the lawsuit Gilles alleges Brown “seduced a naïve and a curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student … with alcohol, fame, and casual sex” while simultaneously paying her to be a full-time nanny and caretaker for Brown’s children.

The lawsuit comes after Brown alleged in an explosive request for a restraining order filed earlier this month that Belafonte repeatedly cheated on her with Gilles. Brown also alleged that when Gilles became pregnant with his child, Belafonte told Brown that he wanted “all three of us to live together.” Brown claimed in her filing that Belafonte paid Gilles “inordinate amounts of money” – topping $300,000.

The restraining order request is part of a nasty divorce fight in which Brown alleges Belafonte physically and emotionally abused her, forced her to have threesomes and controlled her finances throughout their almost 10-year marriage. Belafonte’s lawyer has ignored repeated requests for comment.

Gilles is suing Brown for invasion of privacy, libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress – claiming the America’s Got Talent judge falsely painted her as a “homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist.”

In court documents, she alleges that Brown engaged in a seven-year sexual relationship while at the same time paying her to take care of her children. She says that she and Brown repeatedly had sex and that when Belafonte was involved, he was usually serving as the cameraman.

Gilles denied that she took any more money from Brown than the agreed-upon rate for her nanny services.

In the documents she also denied that she was ever pregnant with Belafonte’s child. Gilles says she confided in Brown after she became pregnant following a one-night stand. She alleges that Brown’s publication of her abortion caused her emotional distress.

Brown’s lawyers have not responded to requests for comment.