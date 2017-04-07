Stephen Belafonte Files Response to Mel B Divorce, Seeks Spousal Support

Stephen Belafonte has filed his response in his pending divorce from his estranged wife, Melanie “Mel B” Brown.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 41-year-old film producer is seeking spousal support and wants to have his lawyers’ fees paid for by Brown, 41.

He is also seeking joint physical and legal custody of the daughter he and Brown share.

Brown filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years on March 20, and requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.

According to court documents, Brown listed their separation as Dec. 28, but Belafonte disputes that in his court response and sets the date of separation as March 1.

The singer and TV personality filed for a temporary restraining order Monday against Belafonte, claiming that he beat, threatened and exploited her throughout their nearly 10-year marriage. He has denied the allegations.

The couple’s marriage came under fire in late 2014 after the star was hospitalized for two days, then appeared three days later on the finale of the U.K. version of The X Factor with what appeared to be bruises.

On Wednesday’s The Talk, Sharon Osbourne recalled working with Brown on the show, with the singer missing a day of filming because she was hospitalized.

“Three years ago, in the final two days of X Factor, she didn’t make the first day and she was in the hospital,” Osbourne says. “And it was reported in all the papers that said ‘allegedly’ she’s been beaten by her husband. And she came back for the final day and she had a black eye and bruising everywhere, but she made the final.”