Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s 2010 Reality Show Exposes Marriage Tensions: ‘You Take My Dignity, My Self-Respect’

Before Melanie “Mel B” Brown filed her divorce from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte amidst allegations he beat, threatened and exploited her throughout their nearly 10-year marriage, the couple’s relationship played out on reality TV.

In 2010, Mel B and Belafonte starred in the docu-series Mel B: It’s a Scary World — where they let the cameras in on their family life as they prepped Mel B’s solo career comeback.

The show only ran for one season on the Style Network, and though the 10-episodes showed plenty of romance between the two, there were tense times — many during their weekly sessions with their family therapist, Dr. Sophy.

Their “intimacy in the bedroom” was a hot topic of discussion early on, as the former Spice Girl told her doctor. “Because we’re so busy, I need to have time to feel ultra sexy with him. I can’t just go, ‘Here we go.’ I’m not holding out — I don’t have time for romance. It’s kind of hard juggling everything at once and romance sometimes takes a back seat.”

Belafonte remained persistent though, telling a horrified Mel B: “You have to remember, I’m like Rick James. It’s like I’m a super freak. I need to have certain sex. It’s kind of like taking my food and water away from me.”

When it’s suggested the two communicate more, he says: “We talk so much, sometimes my ears want to fall off.”

In the same episode, Belafonte is seen trying to romance the former Spice Girl as she talks on the phone. When she denies his advance, he storms off — calling her “boring.”

“A big, needy, bald baby,” she responds.

The couple attempt to have a date night later on — but she spends the majority of their dinner on the phone. Though she apologizes, he tells her, “I don’t really care. It’s ignoring, babe” — adding that it won’t be too hard to ignore her.

In a later episode, Mel B asks Belafonte if she still takes his breath away.

“You take my everything away,” he says. “You take my dignity, my self-respect. But you’re my everything, you know that.”

He then gets mad at Mel B when she attempts to set up two friends. “[You] put your nose in everybody’s business,” he says. “You’re actually pissing me off.”

While their tiffs remained light on-screen, off-screen was a different story.