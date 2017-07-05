Mel B Shows Off Slim Figure in Bright Pink Dress During America's Got Talent Photocall

Pretty in pink!

Melanie “Mel B” Brown pulled out all the fashion stops on Wednesday at the America’s Got Talent photocall in Los Angeles where she sported a super-tight, bright pink dress.

The 42-year-old stunned on the red carpet with her hair partially sleeked back into a massive, flowing mane. She topped off her look with elaborate, lace-up shoes.

She was seen at the event along with her co-hosts Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as host Tyra Banks.

My eyes are closed but I see and feel you dad,you are missed every second of everyday me my mum my 3 daughters today celebrated you for being the most important man in our lives #restinpeacedaddy A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on May 29, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

The singer was all smiles in her bodycon dress at the photocall and has been sporting a wide green often lately. In May, Mel B was shown looking quite happy in a sweet Instagram photo alongside her estranged mother Andrea Brown (the outing marked the first time Mel B and Andrea have been seen together in nearly 10 years).

Last month, the former Spice Girl celebrated her 18-year-old daughter Phoenix graduating from high school (Andrea was by Mel B’s side for that too).

Mel B’s slim look and sweet Instagram posts comes amid the star’s contentious split from her ex Stephen Belafonte.

What an amazing day,my phoenix graduated "BHH" today yiiipppeee I love you more than anything phoenix and I'm sooo sooo proud of you for all your hard work you have done,and so is grandma #3generations #godess #bestdayever #proudmummy #proudgranny A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Brown filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years on March 20 and requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.

The singer and TV personality filed for a temporary restraining order Monday against Belafonte, claiming that he beat, threatened and exploited her throughout their nearly 10-year marriage.

Belafonte has denied the allegations and seemed to respond to the claims in a pair of May Instagram posts.

Belafonte posted text that said, “I’d rather be an honest assh—, Than a well liked LIAR,” to which he captioned, “#facts💯💯 #thequietbeforethestorm #truth #wow #mustbetwotruths.”

Another post declared, “The most dangerous liars are those who think they are telling the truth,” to which he captioned, “#facts💯💯 #thequietbeforethestorm.”