Megyn Kelly Reveals How Her Public Clash with Donald Trump Strengthened Her Marriage

Megyn Kelly may not ever want to engage in another feud like the one she had with President Donald Trump, but the news anchor is thankful for what the experience taught her.

In a Facebook Live discussion on Thursday, the Settle for More author addressed her past public conflict with Trump, 70, that was on display throughout the 2016 presidential race — and what she learned from, what she calls, “one of the toughest years of my life.”

“We opened up with the August debate because obviously, that was a dramatic moment that did upend my life in many ways,” Kelly, 46, said during the interview discussion about the first Republican presidential debate.

“But the book is not about Donald trump — he’s in there and thankfully he and I are on very good terms now — but he’s in there for a few chapters just because we did have this weirdness between us. But I think the reason he’s in there and the way we discuss now President Trump is just to show you that great adversity provides great opportunity,” said Kelly, who was a host at Fox News at the time of the election.

“That experience, while unpleasant to go through, allowed me the chance — an extraordinary chance — to grow in ways I would not otherwise have been provided. So it’s not that I would like to go through that again, but I did learn a lot about myself and there were definitely benefits to it,” Kelly continued.

Specifically, Kelly said that her relationship with her husband, Douglas Brunt, strengthened throughout the yearlong squabble, and she got more in touch with herself.

“I became even closer to my husband, I got to know myself better. I proved certain things to myself — about myself. My team and I got closer,” said Kelly, who added, “So it’s just a perspective shifter for people. Even a problem of that size, where you’re really not on the right end of the man who would ultimately become the president. While it may not be pleasant at the time, it’s an opportunity for you. It’s always an opportunity, so I think it’s helpful psychologically to sort of shift enormous problems into enormous opportunities.”

Last week, PEOPLE learned that Kelly, who left Fox News in January for a new role at NBC News, will either take over Today‘s third hour, formerly hosted by Tamron Hall — who is leaving NBC — and Al Roker, or will take over Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s 10:00 a.m. slot.

NBC has not yet announced Kelly’s official role, but chairman Andrew Lack offered the journalist three new gigs at the network, including a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show, as well as a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.