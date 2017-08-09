Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Step Out For Lunch in Malibu

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are spending some quality time together.

The couple stepped out for lunch in Malibu on Tuesday at Geoffrey’s Restaurant, enjoying a moment alone without their brood.

The parents of three — Noah Shannon, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 3, and Journey River, 1 — kept it casual for their afternoon date, with the actress wearing a simple white tee tucked into ripped jeans and heels and Green sporting a grey shirt with plaid shorts and sneakers.

Green, 44, and Fox, 31, have had their fair share of ups and downs. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then announced that they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

The actor opened up about their marriage in May, saying their secret to keeping the marriage going is to not give up and keep the relationship going.

“I don’t know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other,” he said. “I’ve dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, ‘You know what, I don’t feel the same way,’ and I’ve never reached that with her.”

He added: “I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don’t want to go anywhere and she doesn’t, you know? So we stick it out.”