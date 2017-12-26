John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are still going strong!

The singer, 66, and the actress, 56, spent Christmas Day at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden Monday night. The two were joined by her 25-year-old son Jack Quaid from her 10-year marriage to actor Dennis Quaid and his 23-year-old son Hud from his nine-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin.

The outing was a festive one for the blended family as Hud and Quaid both dressed up in Christmas gear to celebrate the holiday while sitting courtside. Hud opted for a green shirt mimicking an elf’s uniform while Quaid went with a red, white and dark blue Christmas sweater with reindeer print.

Hud Mellencamp, John Mellencamp, Meg Ryan and Jack Quaid at the game James Devaney/Getty Images

Mellencamp and Ryan first began dating in 2011 shortly after the singer’s split from Irwin, before calling it quits in August 2014. The pair were later spotted together again a few months after their initial breakup, before Mellencamp went on to date Christie Brinkley for over a year.

Mellencamp and Ryan first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted in Martha’s Vineyard in late May before a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were back on in late July.

“They have a bond,” the source told PEOPLE at the time.

News of the reconciliation came just months after the rocker insisted Ryan “hates [him] to death,” during an interview with Howard Stern in March.

“Oh, women hate me,” Mellencamp said. “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”

When Stern asked why the actress would “hate” the singer, Mellencamp elaborated, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

He also hinted at his failed attempts at reconciliation, saying, “I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her.”