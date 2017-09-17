How Sweet! Matthew Rhys Helps Fix Keri Russell’s Hair on the Red Carpet at a Pre-Emmys Party

Sharing a sweet moment on Sunday, Matthew Rhys lent a helping hand to Keri Russell’s hair.

At the Vanity Fair and FX’s pre-Emmys celebration at the Century City eatery Craft in Los Angeles, Rhys was photographed standing in front of Russell, giving her hair-do a final adjustment.

Rhys, 42, wore a navy blue jacket and dark jeans while Russell, 41, wore a long, tiered red dress with spaghetti straps.

Both Rhys and Russell have received Emmy nominations for the final season of their hit Cold War spy drama, The Americans.

Back in June, Rhys told PEOPLE that one of they keys to making his real-life relationship with Russell work while they are also spending almost every day together on set together at The Americans was making sure they both got alone time.

He also expressed his gratitude for Russell’s positive attitude. “She has the patience of a saint, so that helps,” he said. “That is basically it.”

Well, Rhys admitted there was one other tool that really helped.

“And alcohol,” Rhys added with a laugh. “The great leveled, the great equalizer. Everything is so much better after a good, solid half bottle of red wine!”

Rhys and Russell have been together since 2013.

Just over a year ago, in May 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Sam. Their young son is a first for Rhys, who is new to fatherhood, and the third child of Russell, who has two children, River and Willa, from a former marriage to carpenter Shane Deary.

The fifth, penultimate season of The Americans ended this July on FX.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.