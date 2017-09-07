12 Celeb Couples Who Fell in Love at First Sight

MATTHEW & CAMILA ALVES MCCONAUGHEY

Although the Oscar winner was "happily single," things all changed when he set his eyes on Brazilian beauty Camila. "Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," he told PEOPLE of seeing Alves for the first time nearly a decade ago. "My eye went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn't say 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?' As l was trying to get that's attention across the room, I went in my head, 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.' Which I did." As for what immediately drew the actor to Alves, McConaughey – who fronts PEOPLE's 100 Reasons to Love America issue – was quick to respond: "The self-respect she had, the way I understood her and her relationship with family, the way she respected me but never took anything for granted, not putting on any airs whatsoever."