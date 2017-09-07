12 Celeb Couples Who Fell in Love at First Sight
COLTON HAYNES & JEFF LEATHAM
Although Haynes and fiancé Leatham were originally set up by friends four years ago, the pair didn't meet in person until a few years later when they ran into each other at an airport lounge in Paris. "Jeff hit me with his bag and said 'Hey punk, aren't you Colton?' and after 10 seconds of literal love at first meeting, I responded 'Hi Jeff' and couldn't find words to say 'cause I was dumbstruck," the American Horror Story star recounted on Instagram.
TOM FORD & RICHARD BUCKLEY
For the designer-turned-director, "love at first sight" was something he experienced when coming face-to-face with his now-husband on an elevator ride almost 30 years ago. "By the time that elevator landed on the ground floor I thought, 'You're the one.' That's it. Click. Sold," Ford said during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Interview. "It was literally love at first sight." He continues: "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together. We have been together ever since. This December will be 30 years."
ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI
"Ellen took my breath away," de Rossi told The Advocate upon meeting her now-wife backstage at VH1's Big in '04 Awards. "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and experienced all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak."
WARREN BEATTY & ANNETTE BENING
"It didn't really surprise me," the actor — who had once been known for his storied dating life — said during an appearance on Today, recounting his decision to get married. "I always felt I wasn't trying to avoid marriage, I was trying to avoid divorce. I had no doubt when I met Annette that it was time to get married."
STEPHEN & EVELYN COLBERT
The late-night talk show host knew instantly his wife was "the one" when he saw her in a theater lobby and thought, "Her. That's your wife. You're going to marry her." The couple's love story began later near the buffet line at the show's after-party. "You will kick yourself for the rest of your life if you do not turn around and say hello to her," Colbert remembers saying to himself upon seeing Evelyn who, the two later discovered, he had grown up with.
MATTHEW & CAMILA ALVES MCCONAUGHEY
Although the Oscar winner was "happily single," things all changed when he set his eyes on Brazilian beauty Camila. "Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," he told PEOPLE of seeing Alves for the first time nearly a decade ago. "My eye went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn't say 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?' As l was trying to get that's attention across the room, I went in my head, 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.' Which I did." As for what immediately drew the actor to Alves, McConaughey – who fronts PEOPLE's 100 Reasons to Love America issue – was quick to respond: "The self-respect she had, the way I understood her and her relationship with family, the way she respected me but never took anything for granted, not putting on any airs whatsoever."
MATT & LUCIANA DAMON
The pair's initial encounter reads like the start of an epic love story, which Damon is more than eager to recount: "I saw her across the room, and it was like there was a beam of lighting shining down on her – she was radiating joy," the actor recalled of seeing wife of 11 years Barroso, who worked as a bartender at the time. "I was like, I have to talk to this person.' "
AARON & LAUREN PAUL
"The first night her and I hung out, we had our first kiss on the Ferris wheel. I told her that night that one day I was going to marry her," The Path actor told PEOPLE. In 2013, they wed.
GEORGE & AMAL CLOONEY
"I knew when I met her that she was superiextraordinary," the Oscar winner shared of the human rights lawyer, whom he would go on to marry in 2013. "I wondered if I would ever get a chance to date her. We were friends for a while and luckily she said yes."
DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM
The soccer star knew Victoria was 'The One' before even meeting her in person. While watching a Spice Girls music video on TV, Beckham proclaimed to a pal: "See the girl in the dark short dress? I'm going to marry her." The designer echoed her hubby's statement: "Completely love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it."
GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRADY
"I knew Tom was the one straightaway," Bündchen told Vogue UK in 2015. "I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do."
JESSICA ALBA & CASH WARREN
When you know, you know. Alba was completely smitten with Warren from the very start – and just had to share her feelings. "Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm going to know him for the rest of my life,' " the actress told Cosmopolitan in 2010.
