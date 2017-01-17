Former Bachelor Leading Man Matt Grant Is Engaged! See His Fiancée's Classic Ring

Bachelor no longer!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Matt Grant, who starred on The Bachelor‘s special London Calling season in 2008, is engaged to Rebecca Moring.

“I’m so excited and happy to be marrying my best friend,” Grant tells PEOPLE.

Grant and Moring got engaged on Christmas Eve in Australia. The former reality star popped the question with a classic European cut 1920s diamond with a platinum band.

The happy couple celebrated the engagement (and the holidays!) on Christmas Day on the beach near Perth with Moring’s family, who previously moved there from the United Kingdom.

The two met at their local pub in Grant’s hometown of London — “a refreshing change from TV and Tinder,” he quips — and are planning on tying the knot this year at Brympton House in the English countryside.

British financier Grant previously got engaged to finalist Shayne Lamas, daughter of soap star Lorenzo Lamas, on his season finale of The Bachelor in 2008. The two called off their engagement after a few months.