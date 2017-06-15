Mary Tyler Moore‘s family, friends and A-list admirers gathered over the weekend to pay tribute to the late actress in an intimate memorial ceremony, PEOPLE has learned.

Oprah Winfrey, Dick Van Dyke, Valerie Harper, Bernadette Peters, Julia Louis-Dreyfus were among those who gathered at the home of director James L. Brooks on Sunday, where they shared memories and honored Moore’s life.

The groundbreaking actress passed away at the age of 80 in January surrounded by her loving husband and close friends, after being on a ventilator and hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from her decades-long battle with diabetes.

Van Dyke, who referred to Moore as his “work wife,” spoke about working with Moore on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which helped launch Moore’s career at the age of 23. Van Dyke told those gathered at the ceremony that Moore was like his “Ginger Rogers.”

Oprah Winfrey spoke about the comedic actress’s show business legacy, revealing that Moore inspired her to invest in her own brand by establishing MTM Enterprises.

Moore’s close friend, actress Bernadette Peters, led the crowd in a rendition of The Mary Tyler Moore Show‘s theme, “Love Is All Around,” after reminiscing over how she and Moore collaborates on the founding of Broadway Barks, which has promoted shelter adoption and animal welfare for 19 years.

Moore was also a staunch advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Sandra Puczynski, a mother whose daughter Michelle was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, spoke about being inspired by Moore, who was outspoken about her own struggles with the disease.

Other famous guests who paid their respects were director David O. Russell, Cloris Leachman, John Tinker, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves, Valerie Bertinelli, Eric Laneuville and Ed Asner.