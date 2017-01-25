Ailing Mary Tyler Moore Admitted to the Hospital

Mary Tyler Moore has been admitted to the hospital, PEOPLE has learned.

Moore, 80, is a type 1 diabetic and was diagnosed at age 33.

“I thought I’d have to recline on a chaise the rest of my life,” she told PEOPLE in 2009. “There have been challenges, but I’ve triumphed.”

The legendary actress has long battled a number of other health issues. In May 2011, she underwent elective surgery to remove a benign tumor of the lining tissue of the brain.

“I do have problems with my eyes, one eye in particular, and if I fall, I generally break a bone,” she told The New York Times in early 2012.

Moore rose to fame playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961–66, and later made TV history as the original single lady, Mary Richards, on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970–77.

She’s also known for the 1967 romantic comedy Thoroughly Modern Millie and the 1980 drama Ordinary People, for which she was received an Academy Award nomination for best actress.

In recent years, Moore has been an outspoken advocate for two causes that also remain part of her legacy: animal rights and juvenile diabetes research.