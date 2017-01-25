Robert Redford, Carol Burnett and More Stars Pay Tribute to 'Rare and Enormously Powerful' Mary Tyler Moore

Groundbreaking actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80.
Moore’s rep confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”
Fellow comic icon Carol Burnett said of Moore: “She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew.”
Robert Redford praised Moore for her “brave” career choices and lasting television legacy.
“Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed,” he said in a statement. “The courage she displayed in taking on a role (Ordinary People) darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”
Bernadette Peters remembered her “precious friend.”
“She was a brilliant, sensitive iconic actor and a precious friend to me. There are no words to describe how I cherished our friendship. I will miss her dearly.”
Moore’s on-screen boss Ed Asner called his costar “a great lady I loved and owe so much to” on Twitter, adding, “I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me.”
On social media, legions of Moore’s famous fans are expressing their grief and sharing stories of the actress’s immeasurable impact.
“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres.
Many stars remembered watching Moore long before they made it to the other side of TV screens.
When I was a little girl I would watch re-runs of Mary Tyler Moore and this image has been forever ingrained in my memory. I thought, "hmm maybe I too can throw my hat up in the air like that one day" Love is all around no need to waste it You can never tell, why don't you take it Your gonna make it after all. #girlpower
Actors, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom and Nashville‘s Connie Britton, thanked Moore for changing the face of women in entertainment.
Sources tell PEOPLE that Moore had been hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from her diabetes before her death.