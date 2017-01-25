Robert Redford, Carol Burnett and More Stars Pay Tribute to 'Rare and Enormously Powerful' Mary Tyler Moore

Groundbreaking actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

Moore’s rep confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Fellow comic icon Carol Burnett said of Moore: “She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew.”

Robert Redford praised Moore for her “brave” career choices and lasting television legacy.

“Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed,” he said in a statement. “The courage she displayed in taking on a role (Ordinary People) darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”

Bernadette Peters remembered her “precious friend.”

“She was a brilliant, sensitive iconic actor and a precious friend to me. There are no words to describe how I cherished our friendship. I will miss her dearly.”

Moore’s on-screen boss Ed Asner called his costar “a great lady I loved and owe so much to” on Twitter, adding, “I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me.”

On social media, legions of Moore’s famous fans are expressing their grief and sharing stories of the actress’s immeasurable impact.

“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres.

Many stars remembered watching Moore long before they made it to the other side of TV screens.

When I was a little girl I would watch re-runs of Mary Tyler Moore and this image has been forever ingrained in my memory. I thought, "hmm maybe I too can throw my hat up in the air like that one day" Love is all around no need to waste it You can never tell, why don't you take it Your gonna make it after all. #girlpower A photo posted by Diane Guerrero (@dianeguerrero_) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon pic.twitter.com/tkRv0pLVVn — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017

Actors, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom and Nashville‘s Connie Britton, thanked Moore for changing the face of women in entertainment.

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

So strong, so courageous and so beautiful. Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/rKIlPiepLw — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. 🙏🏽 — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy — Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017

It's time you let someone else do some giving 💔 A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017

I loved Mary Tyler Moore on so many levels it was confusing. Such a huge part of our culture and consciousness. Sending love to her family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 25, 2017

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

A behind the scenes shot from "Hot in Cleveland" on the week I got to work with the cast of the Mary Tyler Moore Show. A truly special job that I will never forget. RIP to the genius & iconic #MaryTylerMoore. A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."#MaryTylerMoore — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile…" #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

#marytylermoore you could truly turn the world on with your smile and make millions fall in love… https://t.co/4VP5dqK9nH — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) January 25, 2017

who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017

Damn. RIP Mary Tyler Moore. A true icon. https://t.co/2XS3gxIoDo — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Sources tell PEOPLE that Moore had been hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from her diabetes before her death.