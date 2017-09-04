Family Support! Mary-Kate Olsen Competes in Horse Show as Husband Olivier Sarkozy Cheers Her On

Mary-Kate Olsen had her husband’s total support as she competed in a recent horse show.

The fashion designer, 31, participated in the Hampton Classic Horse Show on Friday in Bridgehampton, New York as her husband Olivier Sarkozy, 48, cheered her on. Olsen looked pleased as she finished third in the $10,000 “amateur owner jumper classic” category with her horse Dunotaire V, winning $1,500 for her time.

The former actress later changed out of her competition clothes into a casual outfit and joined her husband to cool down and enjoy the rest of the exhibitions. The couple is a few months shy of celebrating their second anniversary after getting married in November 2015 at a private ceremony in New York City.

Olsen has been riding horses since she was 6 and recently started competing again after giving it up after high school when her family moved to New York.

“Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school,” she said in a HITS rider profile. “I came back to the sport because I missed it every day that I wasn’t riding. It was the hardest thing to leave and the hardest thing to come back to.”

The former child actress and her sister Ashley have taken a step back from the spotlight and been focusing on their fashion brands instead of acting. They recently turned down an offer to appear on the Netflix Full House reboot, leading to a running joke in Fuller House about their absence.