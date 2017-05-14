Mary Elizabeth Winstead Splits from Husband Riley Stearns: ‘We Are Still Ride or Die’

Mary Elizabeth Winstead announced she’s splitting with her husband, writer Riley Stearns, on her Instagram Saturday.

“Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley,” the Fargo actress, 32, accompanied a photo kissing her now-ex on the cheek.

For his part, Stearns, 30, also shared the same image with friendly words for Winstead on Instagram.

“We just took this photo together. I met Mary 15 years ago and we’ve been the most important people in each other’s lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we’ve embraced it all. Life is unpredictable though. While we will still be in each other’s lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we’re different people with different paths and different futures. I can’t wait to see where we both end up.”

He concluded, “I’ll always love you, Mary.”

Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley A post shared by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (@mewins) on May 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

I fall more and more in love with this woman every day. She constantly inspires me and makes me want to be a better person. (Pics taken a few weeks back during our trip to Banff outside of Calgary 💘) #leicam6 A post shared by Riley Stearns (@rileystearns) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Fargo Star Allison Tolman

🍽💕 @jonandvinnydelivery A post shared by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (@mewins) on Oct 2, 2016 at 10:09pm PDT

The pair got married in 2010.

In April, Stearns had shared three images of Winstead on vacation outside of Calgary, captioning, “I fall more and more in love with this woman every day. She constantly inspires me and makes me want to be a better person.”