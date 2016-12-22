Sherlock's Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington Split After 15 Years

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington have split.

The Sherlock star revealed in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that he’d parted ways with Abbington, whom he also married on the show last season (in season 4, they are parents to newborn daughter Rosamund Mary Watson).

“I’m not with Amanda anymore,” he told the FT. “It’s very, very amicable — I’ll always love Amanda.”

While a rep for Freeman had no comment on the matter, Abbington posted a cryptic “Thank you” to her Twitter followers on Thursday after the news broke.

Thank you. ❤️ — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) December 22, 2016

Freeman, 45, and Abbington, 42, met on the set of the British series Men Only in 2000 and shared 15 years together, including Freeman’s rise to fame in the U.K. Office, Love Actually and The Hobbit series. They also shared the screen in the television movie The Debt in 2003, in the TV show The Robinsons and the movies Swinging with the Finkels and The All Together.

The couple have two children: Joe, 10, and Grace, 8.

Sherlock begins its fourth season Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.