The DIY queen has met her match: snow!

Martha Stewart got into a bit of a pickle as she attempted to battle the winter storm pummeling the northeast on Thursday.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Stewart wrote, “I decided to plow now I am stuck darn!!!!!”

In the image, Stewart can be seen in the driver’s seat of a Ford truck with a yellow plow attached to the front.

The 75-year-old has homes in Bedford, New York, and Maine, among other places, but it’s unclear where, exactly, she was on Thursday.

Winter storm Niko hit everywhere from coastal Maine to Boston and parts of New Jersey and Delaware, according to Weather.com, with some places facing blizzard warnings.

Stewart has been busy hosting her new TV show with rapper Snoop Dogg, called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

The weekly show features the lifestyle maven and Snoop as they host their celebrity friends for cooking, cocktails, conversation – and hijinks.