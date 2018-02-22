6 Married Celebs Who Previously Said They Didn't Believe in Marriage
Jessica Chastain, Cameron Diaz and more stars open up about what changed their minds
JESSICA CHASTAIN
Chastain was never enamored with the idea of marriage — until she met her match in Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, a fashion executive from a noble Italian family. “I never wanted to get married,” the actress told WSJ. Magazine in their February 2018 Talents & Legends issue.
And although her beau knew tying the knot wasn't important to her when their courtship began in 2012, they exchanged vows in Italy over the summer in 2017.
“When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me,” she explained. “There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating.”
CAMERON DIAZ
She's currently enjoying married life with husband Benji Madden, whom she wed in 2015, but before linking up with the rocker, the actress revealed her perception of marriage and monogamy. "A lot of people chase after it because they've been told, 'This equals happiness.' They chase it, they get it, and they find out, 'Why did I think this was going to make me happy? I'm miserable!' " she shared of making a lifelong commitment in a 2014 interview with InStyle. She added: "I don't know if anyone is really naturally monogamous. We all have the same instincts as animals. But we live in a society where it's been ingrained in us to do these things."
But one year later, Diaz tied the knot with Madden in a low-key ceremony in 2015. "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband," Diaz said during a Gwyneth Paltrow-moderated panel at the "In Goop Health" wellness summit. "I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."
ALISON BRIE
"I never wanted to get married," Brie, whose parents divorced when she was 5 years old, told the New York Post in 2016. "I was just like, 'Well, that's not my life path, because I'm choosing this crazy lifestyle.’" But the Glow star's mindset changed upon meeting her future husband, Dave Franco, with whom she tied the knot in March 2017 after three years of dating. "And then, you know, I fell in love. So, blah blah blah, amazing. Acting is fulfilling, but it’s also not the only thing."
GEORGE CLOONEY
Before tying the knot with human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin — with whom he shares twins Ella and Alexander — in 2014, Clooney was one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. The Oscar winner held the title for years since the idea of getting married a second time (he was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993) didn't interest him.
"Who knows? I’ve been married. It’s not something I’m looking out for," the actor told PEOPLE in 2006. "The truth is, I’m really happy."
Now, Clooney is all about sharing his life with his wife, whom he regularly praises in interviews and acceptance speeches.
JENNY MCCARTHY
Almost a decade before meeting and marrying husband Donnie Wahlberg in 2014, McCarthy didn't have any dreams of walking down the aisle anytime soon. "I'm very comfortable not having to have a certificate," the former Playboy model said in 2006. "I think there's something wonderful about people wanting to stay together because they want to stay together."
Fast forward to 2013 when McCarthy stopped by Bethenny Frankel's now-defunct, eponymous talk show, where she opened up about flipping opinions. “You know, I’ve said on every interview that I was like, ‘Never will I ever get married again ever,’ and, boy, you never say never," McCarthy admitted.
RACHEL WEISZ
Though she may be happily wed to Daniel Craig, the actress says that marriage was never in her plans. In a January 2018 interview with the Evening Standard, the The Mercy star opened up about her relationship with Craig, who she wed in 2011, just six months after they began dating.
"I never thought I would get married,” Weisz revealed. “It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.”
BONUS: IDRIS ELBA
He's on the road to the altar! He may be happily engaged to partner Sabrina Dhowre now (the actor popped the question in February 2018), but Elba was singing a different tune when he opened up to Essence in July 2017 about tying the knot for a third time.
"Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so," Elba, who ended a four-year marriage in 2003 and was wed for less than a year in 2006, shared. "Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling."