6 Married Celebs Who Previously Said They Didn't Believe in Marriage

JESSICA CHASTAIN

Chastain was never enamored with the idea of marriage — until she met her match in Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, a fashion executive from a noble Italian family. “I never wanted to get married,” the actress told WSJ. Magazine in their February 2018 Talents & Legends issue.

And although her beau knew tying the knot wasn't important to her when their courtship began in 2012, they exchanged vows in Italy over the summer in 2017.

“When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me,” she explained. “There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating.”