Mark Wahlberg Made the Best Face When Asked for His Super Bowl Prediction

LOL. @mark_wahlberg's reaction when Cooper Manning asked him if Atlanta will win the #Superbowl. pic.twitter.com/awoZMEcoMU — Brian Sison (@TheBrianSison) February 5, 2017

Marky Mark’s clearly got his bets in already.

The staunch Patriots fan and Massachusetts’ de facto ambassador to the world was asked by Fox interviewer Cooper Manning if “the Falcons were going to do it today” at a pre-game interview. Obviously, Manning was engaging in some light trolling — if Mark Wahlberg’s love of all things Boston-adjacent wasn’t clear enough from his career, Manning might have taken a cue from the Patriots hat he had on for the interview.

Admirably, Wahlberg refused to take to the bait, simply fixing Manning with a blank stare. It’s important to remember not to feed the trolls, whether online or offline, and Wahlberg’s provided us all with a very good example.

Next time, though, we’d like to see him answer in-character as his foul-mouthed, belligerent Detective Sergeant Dignam from The Departed. That’ll make for a good interview.