Mark Ronson’s Wife Joséphine de La Baume Files for Divorce After 5 Years

Mark Ronson and wife Joséphine de La Baume are calling it quits after five years.

The French actress, singer and model, 32, has filed for divorce from Ronson, citing irreconcilable differences, according to E! News.

TMZ reports that de La Baume is asking for spousal support from the 41-year-old English DJ and music producer, listing their separation date as April 21, 2017.

Ronson and de La Baume tied the knot in September 2011 amid friends and family in a ceremony. The couple do not have children.

Aside from appearing in various French films, De La Baume has modeled extensively for Agent Provocateur — the same lingerie brand that Ronson’s ex Daisy Lowe has been the face of in the past. Ronson has taken home multiple Grammys — most notably for his work with Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars.

This will be the first marriage and divorce for both. Ronson was previously engaged to Rashida Jones in 2003.