On Aug. 6, after being released by the coroner, Monroe's body was taken to Westwood Village Mortuary to be prepared for her funeral services. Many facts from the night of her death don't add up, according to Donald Wolfe, author of The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe. For one: Why more than five hours passed between the time Monroe's housekeeper claimed to have found the body and the time the police were called at 4:25 a.m.