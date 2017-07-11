Mariah ‘Doesn’t Know’ J.Lo, and 9 More Stars Who’ve Claimed They Didn’t Recognize Other Stars

AMY SCHUMER & GOLDIE HAWN

You'd think a comedic icon like Hawn would have taken notice of Schumer, but that wasn't the case — that is, until the pair worked together on their film, Snatched. Schumer and Hawn first met during a flight, where the Inside Amy Schumer star told Hawn about the movie and how she wanted the Overboard actress to play her on-screen mother. “We’d never met,” Schumer said. “I waited till we got off the plane and then I went up and I harassed her. And I was just like, ‘I really want you to play my mom in this movie. And she was just like, ‘Okay, honey.’” There’s no animosity between the pair, however, and Hawn admits she feels “bad” for not recognizing her costar.