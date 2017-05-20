Mariah Carey Shares a Flashback Photo of Ex Bryan Tanaka One Month After They Split

One month after the two parted ways, Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Friday to share a nostalgic photo of a date she shared with ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

A simple hashtag of “#fbf” was all Carey, 47, added to the photo’s caption. News of their split broke in April with a source close to Carey telling PEOPLE is was the singer who ended things.

“Everyone hoped that she would,” the Carey source said. “She has better things to focus on. Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music.”

The insider added, “Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.”

TMZ first reported the news that Carey had broken up with the 33-year-old dancer and choreographer due to his spending habits and his jealousy over her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively in early May that there was hope Carey and Cannon would get back together permanently.

“Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” the source says. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

However, an additional Carey insider told PEOPLE that they are nothing more than pals. “Honestly, they are co-parenting,” says the insider.

Carey and Cannon both rebuffed the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re together when it counts,” Carey said. “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

“It’s so perfect right now honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that I’m working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon, 36, echoed. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”