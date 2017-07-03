Maria Menounos Thanks Fans and Poses with Her Cancer-Stricken Mom After Revealing Her Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Maria Menounos is celebrating life and love after exclusively revealing her scary brain tumor diagnosis to PEOPLE.

The TV and Sirius XM radio host shared a smiling selfie with her mother Litsa – who has stage 4 brain cancer – to Instagram on Monday, thanking her fans and followers for “all the well wishes, prayers and support.”

“It’s been a crazy time here in our home,” she wrote. “I want you all to know that I’m ok! Seriously I’m recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don’t need any further treatments but I can’t say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers.”

In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, Menounos, 39, opened up about discovering she had a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves earlier this year. She recalled, “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?”

On June 8, Menounos’ benign tumor was 99.9 percent removed in a lengthy surgery. While there’s still a six to seven percent chance the tumor will come back, Menounos told PEOPLE, “I’ll take those odds any day.”

In her Instagram post, Menounos expressed gratitude for the “amazing” staff who treated her at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and wrote that she’d “never been treated kinder.”

“I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me,” she said, further thanking her surgeons for giving her the “best bday gift ever – my health.”

The star called the entire experience “a blessing” and said she “got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family – it’s been quite moving for me.”

“I’ve never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly,” she wrote.

Menounos also announced to PEOPLE that she is leaving E! News following her health scare.

“My deal ends this August and after that I’m gonna take some time and focus on some passion projects and see what’s next,” she said.