WATCH: Maria Menounos Takes Walk Around the Mall as Therapy with Fiancé Keven Undergaro

It's HOT outside ..#mallwalkers #beattheheat #healing #recovery #pretzels 😝 A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Maria Menounos is on the mend after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The 39-year-old TV and Sirius XM radio host walked around the mall on Monday with fiancé Keven Undergaro, 51, on doctor’s orders.

Undergaro filmed the couple walking around the mall, saying, “So, the doctor has us on walking therapy, and the Valley is too hot, so we’ve become mall walkers.”

Menounos smiled and waved to the camera, but didn’t speak in the video.

FROM PEN: Maria Menounos Was Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor While Her Mom Fights Stage 4 Brain Cancer

An MRI revealed Menounos had a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves. “I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?”

Menounos didn’t tell her parents of her tumor until three days before her surgery. Her mother, Litsa, has stage 4 brain cancer.

“Deciding to tell [them] was the toughest part,” Menounos told PEOPLE.

She continued, “If my mom was stable, it would have been easier. But because her tumor was growing [at the time], it was really depressing. It was awful because we were all living in this house and keeping this secret.”

Now healing after her June 8 surgery, during which renowned neurosurgeon Keith L. Black removed a golf ball-sized meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves, Menounos continues to find inspiration from her mother’s battle.

“She has smiled through the whole thing,” Menounos says of Litsa, whose latest MRI shows her tumor is stable. “She’s always been positive. Always ‘I feel great,’ just a champ. My goal was just to be as happy and calm as possible because I didn’t want it to be hard on everybody. I really prayed, ‘Please God give me the strength that my mom had.’ Because she gave us that gift.”