Margot Robbie Steps Out for I, Tonya World Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

Margot Robbie looked as radiant as ever at the world premiere of I, Tonya.

The actress, 27, is at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting the film in which she stars as infamous ice skater Tonya Harding, whose ex-husband tried to sabotage her rival Nancy Kerrigan leading up to the 1994 Winter Olympics.

For her red carpet appearance, the Australian star opted for a long sleeved blue gown with embroidered flowers.

The film follows Harding’s battle for supremacy in the ice and then her very public fall from grace after rival Kerrigan was attacked.

The incident made headlines for its brutality and captivating tale of rival ice princesses. Kerrigan was attacked by a hitman after an Olympics practice session, with the intent to break her leg and sideline her for the Winter Games.

Harding and Kerrigan practicing a month after the attack in February 1994

Hired by Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly (played by Sebastian Stan) and her bodyguard, the hitman struck while cameras were rolling, making the attack wildly publicized and known for the grueling moment captured on camera in which Kerrigan sits on the floor crying while repeatedly asking, “Why?”

Robbie wore a body suit and face prosthetics to look more like Harding for the role. She made headlines in January when she was spotted on set looking exactly like the disgraced former figure skater.

I, Tonya is expected to arrive in theaters in 2018.