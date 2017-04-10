People

33 Incredible Mandy Moore Throwback Photos in Honor of Her 33rd Birthday

By @lydsprice

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Former teen pop princess Mandy Moore is (somehow) turning 33 today.

In honor of the This Is Us star’s milestone moment, take a few moments to look back at some of her gloriously ’90s and early-aughts throwbacks, from having us all craving “Candy” to taking A Walk to Remember. You won’t regret it.

What we would give to hear the conversations these three had.

Jamie and Landon forever!

Found this gem tucked away in a drawer. Look at what babies we were, @westshane! #TBT #Awalktoremember

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Kids today will never appreciate not having to haul around a tote full of nothing but CDs for your Discman.

Rest in peace, frosted tips.

A life-size cutout of yourself — you know, just a typical cleaning-out-the-house thing we’ve all stumbled upon. 

Mom! Seriously with these micro bangs? Oh, the early 90s were not my friend. #tbt

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Pure yearbook gold.

Trying to rock some blunt bangs in 2nd grade. #TBT #missingmyfrontteeth

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Moving also unearths these gems. Teen People was my jam back in the day. 👌🏼

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Also, look what I found last night, @michellebranch. 🍷

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

That life-fulfilling moment of meeting and opening for #StevieNicks back in '08. #TBT #shesagoddess

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

… But we’re lowkey kind of digging the haircut? In a “great for driving the kids to dance class” kind of way, but still.

Seriously? Who let me get this haircut? And the completely buttoned-up denim shirt? #tbt #myfirstheadshot #yikes

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

 

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Rocking overalls before they were cool on the set of "A Walk to Remember". #fbf

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Learning how to pose at age 8. #tbt 🎀

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Back in my dancing days 👯. #tbt

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Evidence that I've always loved #cats. #tbt

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Crimped bangs are making a comeback any day now.

Sooooooo many questions! Slightly excusable because I was in 3rd or 4th grade but still. #tbt #whymom

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

When you realize the weekend is upon us…. #fbf #mullet

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

We can only assume this van is now being cared for in a museum, where it belongs.

Not a whole lot has changed. #fbf

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh). #catsforlife #fbf

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Proof that I've always loved a striped shirt (and bangs) #tbt

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Here’s to another 33 years of adventurous bangs, A-plus poses, and lots and lots of cats for Moore.