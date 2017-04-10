Former teen pop princess Mandy Moore is (somehow) turning 33 today.
In honor of the This Is Us star’s milestone moment, take a few moments to look back at some of her gloriously ’90s and early-aughts throwbacks, from having us all craving “Candy” to taking A Walk to Remember. You won’t regret it.
What we would give to hear the conversations these three had.
Jamie and Landon forever!
Red carpet ready. For some inexplicable reason, my mom let me perm and temporarily color (!) my hair when I was 10. Permed bangs? MOM. Also, I only had those braces for 6 months (shoulda been longer cause my teeth are NOT straight) but I took full advantage of the colored rubber bands for the holidays. Ps: there was no way I was excited about that travel version of CLUE. Just saying…: 😉#fbf
Kids today will never appreciate not having to haul around a tote full of nothing but CDs for your Discman.
In 2002 I was honored with this golden popcorn trophy for #awalktoremember and now 15 years later, in a completely different chapter of my life, @mtv has recognized all of our work on #thisisus (and @miloanthonyventimiglia and @lonniechavis for that tear-jerking scene in the Dojo, plus @chrissymetz as the undeniable force that she is)…. Thanks for the kudos, #MTVawards. Can't wait to celebrate on May 7th 🎉🎉🎉🎉.
Rest in peace, frosted tips.
A life-size cutout of yourself — you know, just a typical cleaning-out-the-house thing we’ve all stumbled upon.
Pure yearbook gold.
… But we’re lowkey kind of digging the haircut? In a “great for driving the kids to dance class” kind of way, but still.
We’re not crying, you’re crying.
Crimped bangs are making a comeback any day now.
My mom sent me a whole bunch of childhood photos and it felt appropriate to start here (post Mother's Day) with the 3 generations of Friedman-Moore ladies. My Gram is looking pretty classic (RIP, Gram), while the late 80s/early 90s clearly chewed my mom and I up and spat us out. Her matching belt and earrings? My crimped bangs? Yikes. #throwingitbackonamonday
We can only assume this van is now being cared for in a museum, where it belongs.
There was a flood at my parents house and it forced them to go through everything and figure out what to keep and what to toss. It also meant that I inherited a TON of old photos from my childhood (so be prepared for more tbts and fbfs), including this gem. Guys, there was once a minivan with my silly face plastered on the side to promote my first single, "Candy". This was most certainly taken while on the road, opening up for *NSYNC on their amphitheater tour in the summer of '99 (and by open I mean we were on a tiny, rickety side stage performing for folks as they walked through the gates, not on the main stage). #memories #platformflipflopsandtubetop #summerof99
Here’s to another 33 years of adventurous bangs, A-plus poses, and lots and lots of cats for Moore.