Former teen pop princess Mandy Moore is (somehow) turning 33 today.

In honor of the This Is Us star’s milestone moment, take a few moments to look back at some of her gloriously ’90s and early-aughts throwbacks, from having us all craving “Candy” to taking A Walk to Remember. You won’t regret it.

What we would give to hear the conversations these three had.

Caught in a moment of questioning what was happening at #MTVSpringBreak in Cancun back in 2000. Or was I just over Sisqo? #thongthongthongthongthong #pinkisstillthegreatest #dontmisstheblondedays A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 5, 2015 at 10:19am PST

Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! 🙈 #tbt #memories A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Jamie and Landon forever!

Found this gem tucked away in a drawer. Look at what babies we were, @westshane! #TBT #Awalktoremember A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 7, 2013 at 9:06am PST

Kids today will never appreciate not having to haul around a tote full of nothing but CDs for your Discman.

Guys! Remember how cool discmans were?!?! My first professional photo shoot as a recording artist at 15. #tbt #doesntevenlooklikeme #airbrushedmuch A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Aug 6, 2015 at 8:22am PDT

Just found this one in the vault. Getting sewn into the dress during the school play scene in #AWalkToRemember. I remembering celebrating my 17th Birthday during filming. Feeling oooolllllld. #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 10, 2015 at 10:26am PDT

Rehearsing the finale of my 6th grade production of "Guys and Dolls". Playing Adelaide was the highlight of my life at that point and solidified the goal and dream of singing/acting professionally. Sweet memories. Shout out to our bad-ass music teacher Mr. Nelson! #TBT #abushelandapeck A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 29, 2015 at 10:23am PST

Rest in peace, frosted tips.

This weird half top-knot hybrid hairstyle (with a scrunchie!) used to my go-to hairstyle. For a loooong time. Yikes. #tbt #whatswithmyfacialexpression A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 20, 2014 at 6:15am PST

A life-size cutout of yourself — you know, just a typical cleaning-out-the-house thing we’ve all stumbled upon.

Moving unearths a whoooooole ton of stuff that you had no idea even existed. I was ready to junk it but my dad is making me keep this life-size card board cutout. Something I can show my kids one day…. Back when there were record stores and displays, etc…. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 28, 2016 at 11:36am PDT

Mom! Seriously with these micro bangs? Oh, the early 90s were not my friend. #tbt A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Pure yearbook gold.

Trying to rock some blunt bangs in 2nd grade. #TBT #missingmyfrontteeth A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 22, 2015 at 7:33am PST

Moving also unearths these gems. Teen People was my jam back in the day. 👌🏼 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 26, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

Also, look what I found last night, @michellebranch. 🍷 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Dec 13, 2015 at 8:06am PST

That life-fulfilling moment of meeting and opening for #StevieNicks back in '08. #TBT #shesagoddess A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 2, 2014 at 3:26pm PST

10 years ago today I turned 21 in Tokyo with my family and closest friends. Naturally, wigs and Karaoke were involved. #fbf #mylostintranslationmoment A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 10, 2015 at 8:48am PDT

… But we’re lowkey kind of digging the haircut? In a “great for driving the kids to dance class” kind of way, but still.

Seriously? Who let me get this haircut? And the completely buttoned-up denim shirt? #tbt #myfirstheadshot #yikes A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 8, 2015 at 6:35am PST

On the set of "American Dreamz" in '05. Jennifer Coolidge is maybe one of the funniest people ever and all of us ladies were crushing on Hugh Grant. Also, I was suuuuuper tan. #tbt #nowimapalepatty A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on May 8, 2014 at 9:03am PDT

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Rocking overalls before they were cool on the set of "A Walk to Remember". #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 25, 2014 at 10:58am PDT

Learning how to pose at age 8. #tbt 🎀 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Aug 18, 2016 at 9:54am PDT

Back in my dancing days 👯. #tbt A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Evidence that I've always loved #cats. #tbt A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 16, 2014 at 11:47am PST

Crimped bangs are making a comeback any day now.

Throwing it back to 2004, on the set of "Romance and Cigarettes" (a cool film that not too many people saw) w the incomparable John Turturro and Mary Louise Parker. Definitely one of my fav film experiences ever. #TBT A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 20, 2014 at 6:47pm PDT

Sooooooo many questions! Slightly excusable because I was in 3rd or 4th grade but still. #tbt #whymom A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 23, 2015 at 6:11pm PDT

In honor of the 15th anniversary of A Walk To Remember, let's take a walk down memory lane…❤ What are your favorite scenes? Any questions? A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:01am PST

If there were any lingering questions about whether or not I choreographed La La Land…… #notthatmandymoore #theresanotherone #jazzhands? #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:01am PST

When you realize the weekend is upon us…. #fbf #mullet A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

We can only assume this van is now being cared for in a museum, where it belongs.

Not a whole lot has changed. #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh). #catsforlife #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08am PST

Proof that I've always loved a striped shirt (and bangs) #tbt A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jun 30, 2016 at 4:21pm PDT

Here’s to another 33 years of adventurous bangs, A-plus poses, and lots and lots of cats for Moore.