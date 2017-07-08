Mandy Moore Celebrates Her This Is Us Costar Milo Ventimiglia's 40th Birthday

Mandy Moore shared an adorable message with her “TV husband,” Milo Ventimiglia, on his birthday.

“Happiest Birthday to the greatest TV husband in all the land,” Moore tweeted. “We are so lucky to know you and be in your orbit.” Ventimiglia, who plays family man Jack Pearson to Moore’s Rebecca on NBC’s This Is Us, turned 40 on Saturday.

Off screen, the celebrity pair spend a lot of time together teasing the forthcoming second season of their addictive show and rooting for the Steelers, the Pearsons’ favorite sports team. “He’s just the loveliest human being,” Moore, 32, told PEOPLE of her co-star in an earlier interview. “I adore him more than anything — it’s easy to be pretend to be in love with him.”

NBC also shared their best wishes to Ventimiglia on his big day. “Happy birthday to our favorite Jack Pearson,” the official This Is Us feed tweeted.

More will be revealed about Jack’s death when This Is Us season 2 premieres Sep. 26. “I would love to explore that era of Jack when he was a young man in Vietnam,” Ventimiglia told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle. “I feel like there’s 50-some years of this man’s life and we’ve only seen 18 hours of it.”

When the answers surrounding the character’s death finally come to light, “you’ll be satisfied,” the actor promised.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com