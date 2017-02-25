Milo Ventimiglia Who? Mandy Moore Shares Flashback Photo of ‘the First Milo in My Life’

Before costar Milo Ventimiglia came into her world, there was another very near and dear Milo in Mandy Moore‘s life.

On Friday, 32-year-old Moore participated in #FlashbackFriday and shared an adorable flashback picture to Instagram of herself as a child snuggled up on the floor with her orange cat, Milo.

“Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh). #catsforlife #fbf,” the actress captioned the throwback photo of herself and the fuzzy feline.

This past fall, audiences fell in love with Moore and Ventimiglia’s on-screen marriage as parents-of-three Rebecca and Jack Pearson in the NBC drama, This Is Us.

“I don’t think that anyone can come between Jack and Rebecca,” Moore told Access Hollywood about her on-screen romance with Ventimiglia, and added, “I believe in their connection. It’s so deep and so strong that nothing can really get in between them.”

Though Moore and Ventimiglia’s chemistry is evident on-camera, fans won’t be seeing their love transition to real life, according to their costar and on-screen daughter, Chrissy Metz.

“They’re very happy in relationships in real life,” Metz recently explained to PEOPLE. “But you can watch TV and just pretend with all of us!” (Moore is dating musician Taylor Goldsmith.)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.