Mama June Shannon Is a Red-Hot Beach Babe in Her Baywatch-Inspired Bathing Suit Photo Shoot

Mama June Shannon is one red-hot mama!

Since losing 300 lbs., undergoing multiple surgeries and dropping down to a size 4, the reality star is showing off her svelte figure (just two months before summer) in a Baywatch-inspired photo shoot.

The new photos show off 37-year-old Mama June’s toned physique as she sports a fitted one-piece red bathing suit — similar to the female lifeguards in the iconic ’90s series — and holds a red rescue buoy as a prop.

In March, PEOPLE exclusively revealed Mama June’s extreme weight loss when she made her slimmed-down debut and stepped into her red-hot revenge dress, which helped serve as motivation for her to attend ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding.

Every step of Mama June’s transformation journey was documented — much of it on Mama June: From Not to Hot — including the dramatic day she nearly threw in the towel after post-op pain became too much to handle.

In a matter of months, she underwent an extensive series of surgeries that include the insertion of a gastric sleeve, breast augmentation and skin removal on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings,” and stomach — an area where doctors removed 9 lbs. of loose skin. All to the tune of $75,000.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in her,” Mama June’s youngest daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson dished on the reunion of Mama June: From Not to Hot about her mother’s physical and mental transformation. “She like walks around the house naked and stuff.”

Despite going under the knife multiple times, Mama June isn’t bothered by those who accuse her of “cheating ” her way to self-improvement.

“It’s not like I’m Miss Plastic,” she told PEOPLE. “I don’t consider a tummy tuck or face skin removal ‘plastic surgery.’ I believe it’s something that makes you feel better than you did with the skin hanging. I can promise you I’m never going back to my old size. I’m happy where I’m at.”