All The Details of Maks and Peta’s Fairytale Wedding: The Dresses! The Dances! The … Serenade?

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy started their marriage off right!

The Dancing With the Stars lovebirds tied the knot Saturday, July 8, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.

Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy served as best man. Other DWTS wedding guests included groomsman Tony Dovolani , bridesmaid Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure — who all made sure to share snaps of the fairy tale ceremony and rocking reception on social media.

Murgatroyd came down the aisle on the arm of her father in a romantic ball gown with an off-the-shoulder fitted bodice and multi-tiered, full gathered skirt.

“I didn’t want a stark white dress,” Murgatroyd, 30, told PEOPLE of her outfit choice in the days leading up to the wedding. “I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn’t want stark white. I think it’s more sleek, in a way.”

Chmerkovskiy looked dashing in a white jacket and tie with black pants.

Peta and her Dad!! Her dress is stunning! Congrats guys!! Love you peta & maks A post shared by @dwtsfans2017 on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

– mr & mrs chmerkovskiy 🗣 #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by — chlo 💓 (@magicdwts) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

#chmergatroydwedding A post shared by @dwts_for_life on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Following the ceremony, the couple shared a kiss under a rainbow. DiMarco shared the romantic moment on his Instagram story, captioning the video, “Brb crying.”

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Couples Who Are Dancing Down the Aisle!

The couple’s first dance was surprisingly simple for a pair of dance pros — just a simple slow dance.

However, Chmerkovskiy went all out to serenade his new bride. He sang as his talented pals performed a choreographed dance behind him.

Congratulations to Peta and Maks who are now officially married🎉🎉 #chmergatroydwedding #dwts #wedding #dancers @petamurgatroyd @maksimc A post shared by C.J (@robertroldanfans) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

At the reception, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy partied with their guests, with Murgatroyd linking up with her former DWTS partner DiMarco for a fun dance and Cameron Bure taking over the dance floor with Val.

Because who doesn't love dancing with @iamvalc ❤️🙈#chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Guests also posed in a photo booth, where Murgatroyd showed off her second gown of the evening: a sheer dress covered in feather details.

#petamurgatroyd #chmergatroyd #chmergatroydwedding #makschmerkovskiy #sammurgatroyd #sharnaburgess #valchmerkovskiy #dwts A post shared by Rosy 🦋 (@burgatroydchmerkovskiy) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

so cute!! peta looks like the most gorgeous princess ever👰🏼💘 #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by em♡ (@petamurgland) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

#petamurgatroyd #chmergatroyd #chmergatroydwedding #makschmerkovskiy #sammurgatroyd #sharnaburgess #valchmerkovskiy #dwts A post shared by Rosy 🦋 (@burgatroydchmerkovskiy) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

#petamurgatroyd #chmergatroyd #chmergatroydwedding #makschmerkovskiy #sammurgatroyd #sharnaburgess #valchmerkovskiy #dwts A post shared by Rosy 🦋 (@burgatroydchmerkovskiy) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Before the big day, the couple and their guests celebrated with a lavish pre-wedding party on Friday.

The newlyweds got engaged in December 2015, a little more than a year before their son Shai was born.