Madonna Reveals She’s Moved to Portugal — and Has Big Movie and Music Plans

Madonna is getting into a new groove.

On Saturday the singer revealed via Instagram that she has moved to Portugal and is working on new music and a movie she previously announced.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” the 59-year-old legend wrote. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️

It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! 🌏🎉🌈🙏🏻.”

“I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! 🇵🇹♥️💯🎼🐎🍷💃🏻😂 👜!” she wrote in a second post.

As the Associated Press reported Saturday, a rep for the singer said that she fell in love with Portugal after ending a tour in the southern European country in 2004.

Loved is Madonna’s first directorial effort since 2011’s W.E., which explored King Edward VIII’s abdication of the throne to be with American divorcée Wallis Simpson. The new project is an adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer’s novel The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells.

“It touches on a lot of really important topics I’ve always been invested in or championed — fighting for women’s rights, gay rights, civil rights, always fighting for the underdog,” Madonna said of Loved in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published in January. “I’ve always felt oppressed. I know a lot of people would go, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous for you to say that. You’re a successful white, wealthy pop star,’ but I’ve had the s— kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I’m female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life. I’ve created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable.”

Madonna’s forthcoming music will be her first since the release of 2015’s Rebel Heart, her 13th studio album. A live DVD and CD album of the Rebel Heart tour is due Sept. 15. Since wrapping the worldwide jaunt in March 2016, Madonna has been focusing on her family. The superstar adopted 4½-year-old twins Estere and Stella in February, and has four older children, Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 17, David, 11, and Mercy James, 11 — the latter two of whom were also adopted from Malawi. The “Living for Love” singer opened a new pediatric surgery center in the southeast African nation in July and helped raise $30 million in one night at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s fourth annual fundraising gala in St. Tropez, France.

