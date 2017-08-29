Madison Beer Is 'Single Now': The Surprising Reason She 'Can't' Date Brooklyn Beckham

Singer and internet sensation Madison Beer is no longer seeing Brooklyn Beckham now that he’s moved to New York City, where he’s studying photography.

“I can’t do long distance,” Beer, 18, told PEOPLE recently. (The Long Island native is based out of Los Angeles.)

In late July Beer insinuated she had been seeing the son of David and Victoria — who also used to date Chloë Grace Moretz.

“We are definitely crushing on each other,” she said in a July AOL Build Series interview. “But we’re both very busy … He’s great, he’s a cutie, he’s one of my best friends … We hang out almost every day.”

But with Beer (who was discovered on YouTube by Justin Bieber) busy working on her new EP and the aspiring photographer now 3,000 miles apart, their relationship has resorted back to a friendly one. In fact, Beckham, 18, and Moretz, 20, are hanging out again.

Beer also recently made waves when she spoke out about a leaked recording of her being allegedly verbally abused by her former boyfriend, YouTube star Jack Gilinsky, telling her fans she hoped they would learn something from her situation and not tolerate similar abuse.

But the former couple also appears to have moved on from their past.

“We’re totally cool now. We’ve been cool,” Beer tells PEOPLE of Gilinsky. “People don’t get that there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind closed doors that they don’t know about,” she says. “But we’re totally fine now.”

Beyond working on new music, Beer says she’s also busy fighting online bullying.

“I think there should be consequences for social media companies if someone dies,” she says. “If someone is cyber bullied until they kill themselves, [the companies] shouldn’t be able to get away with the part they play. Social media is awesome, but sites have to advocate for being responsible for the people who die. They never talk about it, but they’re the reason a lot of young people don’t have lives.”