They were first spotted together at a concert in California, and then seen putting out PDAs at West Hollywood hotspot Catch L.A. with his mom. But according to Madison Beer, she and Brooklyn Beckham are just “friends” – who are “having fun right now.”

The 18-year-old singer stopped by AOL’s Build Series on Thursday and said they aren’t dating – despite clear chemistry between them.

“I’m very much single and not ready to mingle,” the former YouTube star said. “I’m very much focused on my career. I’m just 18 — just trying to navigate my life. And I’m having fun. There are obviously boys that I can crush on and stuff. But I’m very much single.”

That “fun” means hanging out with Beckham, 18.

“I’ve known Brooklyn for years, we’ve been really close and as we’ve gotten older — and I’m newly out of a relationship, we’re definitely like crushing on each other,” Beer admitted. “But we’re both very busy. He’s great, though. He’s a cutie, literally one of my best friends.”

“We’re seriously best friends. We hang out every day with our whole group of friends in L.A. together,” she added. “People are like, ‘Oh no, you guys are definitely dating.’ But he’s moving to New York in two weeks — it’s not really realistic. … We’re just having fun right now.”

While they may not be dating, Beer — who recently made headlines after a leaked recording emerged of her then-longtime boyfriend, musician Jack Gilinsky, allegedly verbally abusing her during a fight — understands why everyone thinks she and Beckham are “boyfriend and girlfriend” each time they’re spotted together.

It’s something she calls “hard” to handle, even if she’s happy her friendship with Beckham gives her a chance to address the “double standard.”

“A guy can be seen with 50 girls and not be said a word about him, and a girl is seen with one and it’s, ‘Oh my God she’s this, she’s that,’ ” Beer said.

“So I kind of like having this go on. I can be like, ‘Look this what I’m trying to say. You guys are all attacking me when I’ve only had one boyfriend my entire life.’ … I try to be a voice for slut-shaming and body-shaming, because I go through that every day and try to make sure my fans know it’s never okay.”

“You also have no idea what goes on behind closed doors,” she continued. “There’s so many boys who people idolize where it’s like, if you only knew what was went on, you’d probably be like ‘Whoa.’ But don’t attack a girl just cause you see one photo of her and a guy in public and then you have no idea what this person is doing behind closed doors with this person.”

RELATED VIDEO: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers (and still love carbs!)

And as for those “closed doors,” Beer admitted she could easily keep her friendship with Beckham behind them. But that it’s true to who she wants to be as an entertainer.

“I’m very open with my fan base,” she said. “We’re all very close and I don’t feel like I have to hide anything from them. Me and Brooklyn could very easily go through the back of places and we can do whatever. But I’m not sneaky and I don’t lie. ”

“I think I’m allowed to live my life and have fun and do as I please,” she said.

Beckham — the oldest child of Victoria and David Beckham — previously dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz and was most recently spotted out and about with model Sofia Richie.