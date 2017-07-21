Madison Beer Has Already Met Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham's Mom: Inside the New Couple's Dinner with Victoria

Madison Beer is in with the Beckhams.

The singer, 18, spent Thursday night out on the town with her new boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham and his mom, Victoria Beckham, a source tells PEOPLE.

Beer and Brooklyn arrived to West Hollywood hotspot Catch L.A. hand in hand, stopping to take a few videos before joining the former Spice Girl inside for dinner.

The onlooker says that Brooklyn, 18, and Beer were cuddly and flirty during the meal, which was also attended by on of Victoria’s friends.

Brooklyn is the oldest child of Victoria and David Beckham. The teen has three siblings: Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6.

Beer – a former YouTuber – just recently made headlines after a leaked recording emerged of her then-longtime boyfriend, musician Jack Gilinsky, allegedly verbally abusing her during a fight.

Beckham previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz, and was most recently spotted out and about with model Sophia Richie.