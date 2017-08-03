Tom D’Agostino proposed to Luann with a gorgeous eight-carat canary yellow diamond ring in February of last year, but according to a source, it appeared he never wanted to change the bachelor lifestyle that he was leading before eventually tying the knot.

“Tom was 50 and had never been married,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “He never wanted to give up his bachelor lifestyle.”

After seven months of marriage, the Real Housewives of New York City star announced via her Twitter on Thursday account that she and Tom are calling it quits. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the Countess wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

The divorce announcement comes nearly a week after Tom was spotted flirting with a blonde woman in Sag Harbor while Luann was at Jill Zarin’s luncheon in the Hamptons. Although the couple denied the allegations to Page Six, which first reported the news — Tom’s rep called the sighting “total rubbish” — the source tells PEOPLE: “Yes, Tom did flirt at the weekend.”

According to the source, Luann was “definitely” the first to file for divorce.

Tom and Luann tied the knot on Dec. 31 — the day of the groom’s 50th birthday — when they hosted a lavish, three-day wedding weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, attended by several friends of the bride from various Housewives franchises.

While the pair was plagued with doubts about their relationship from RHONY costars and friends throughout their whirlwind courtship, the source says they attempted to make the marriage work.

“He and Luann really wanted to try to make this work, they tried to talk it out — but ultimately they knew it couldn’t,” says the source.

“Luann is doing okay,” the source shares. “She’s sad but a survivor.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.