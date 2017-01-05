How RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Surprised Her New Husband with a Marilyn Monroe Look-Alike for His 50th Birthday

Happy birthday, Mr. D’Agostino!

The Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps surprised her new husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr. on their wedding night with a Marilyn Monroe look-alike jumping out of a cake to celebrate his birthday. The new bride opened up to PEOPLE about planning big surprise for her love the night of their New Year’s Eve wedding reception that doubled as his big 5-0 celebration.

“It’s Tom’s birthday, so I want to surprise him with a larger-than-life Marilyn who pops out of the cake,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE before the wedding. “I want it to be spontaneous. I thought I would jump out of the cake for Tom, and then I thought that’s probably a little bit too much on my wedding night. So I found a fabulous Marilyn, because I couldn’t think of anything better for a birthday surprise.”

The party came on the second night of the couple’s three-day wedding bash. The reality star wanted to make sure the night was a hit so she decided to surprise her new hubby with the next best thing to the legendary actress.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better. If Marilyn Monroe was still alive, I would ask Marilyn Monroe to come. But as she’s not available, I picked Marilyn because she’s iconic,” de Lesseps explained. “Who can sing ‘Happy Birthday’ better than Marilyn, right? I mean, they’re also songs that I personally love to sing myself, so maybe I’ll jump in there with Marilyn.”

The new bride also wanted to make sure the wedding guests rang in 2017 with a bang, so she also hired a Mariachi band to kick the year off.

The reception and birthday party topped off a day that also included a round of golf and pool and beach time for the guests at a lavish resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as a rehearsal dinner on a yacht the previous day.