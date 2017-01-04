All the Details from Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s Romantic Love Story — and Stunning Wedding!

Leave it to the Countess to pull off the most glamorous New Year’s Eve wedding.

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps married businessman Tom D’Agostino Jr. in a stunning ceremony — photographed by Patricia Dash/Revery Weddings — in Palm Beach, Florida — and now, fans can catch up on all the details of the lavish nuptials in an exclusive video now streaming on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network.

In the video, PEOPLE also takes you behind the scenes of the couple’s romance with exclusive sit-down interviews with de Lesseps and D’Agostino, Jr., as well as de Lesseps’ RHONY costar, Dorinda Medley — who set the couple up!

Learn all about the newlyweds’ love story — with everything from their “awkward” first phone call to Sonja Morgan’s dramatic claim that she and D’Agostino Jr. had been “friends with benefits for 10 years.”

Happy watching, RHONY fans!