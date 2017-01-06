Happy Newlyweds! Luann de Lesseps Puckers Up to Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Adorable Honeymoon Pic

Luann de Lesseps is a happy honeymooner!

After marrying Tom D’Agostino Jr. on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida in front of 250 guests, the Real Housewives of New York City star and her husband are relaxing and enjoying a picture perfect paradise.

On Thursday, the Bravo personality shared an adorable selfie of the newlyweds cuddling up on a white, sandy beach.

#Honeymoon #happy xo A photo posted by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:32am PST

“#Honeymoon #happy xo,” de Lesseps, 51, captioned the photo of herself giving a smiley D’Agostino Jr. a kiss on the cheek.

Earlier in the day, the RHONY star shared a photo of the sunny, umbrella-adorned beach. “#palmbeach #glorious day xo.”

#palmbeach #glorious day xo A photo posted by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Under a crescent moonlit sky, de Lesseps tied the knot with D’Agostino Jr. at Brazilian Court on the groom’s 50th birthday, PEOPLE exclusively reported of the modern-chic Dec. 31 event.

“It was one of the best days of my life. To celebrate our wedding, New Year’s Eve and Tom’s birthday with all my friends and family in one night was just magical,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE about her wedding day. “It was a dream.”

Added D’Agostino Jr.: “Luann put her heart and soul into the weekend and it really shows. She made all of her family and friends feel so welcome. I’ve never been happier, I couldn’t wishing for a better 50th birthday present than marrying Luann.”