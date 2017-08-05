Luann D’Agostino ‘Definitely’ Does Not Think Tom Cheated on Her and Denies That Ex-Boyfriend Jacques Led to Split

Luann D’Agostino and Tom D’Agostino, Jr.’s marriage may have began in the wake of a cheating scandal, but the Real Housewives of New York City star insists her soon-to-be ex-husband was faithful to her during their seven months wed.

“I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not,” Luann, 52, told Page Six on Friday of the reasons for their divorce. “God knows he’s got himself in some trouble in the past, but I don’t believe that continued [while we were married].”

”It was impossible, we were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work,” she continued. “It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

The couple, who wed in a Palm Beach ceremony on New Year’s Eve, both filed for divorce on Thursday, Page Six reported, with Luann making the announcement of their separation on Twitter.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the former countess wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Hours after sending the tweet, the 53-year-old reality star was spotted out in Sag Harbor, New York, without her wedding ring — wearing a yellow sundress, matching sandals, black shades and carrying a brown purse.

Insisting nobody else was involved in their split, Luann also shot down rumors that her friendship with ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay — whom she dated for four years before splitting from in 2013 — prompted Tom to file for divorce, jealous that Azoulay staying at Luann’s Sag Harbor home.

“Jacques has a girlfriend and he’s staying in a hotel, we’re friends, he’s not staying at my house. There’s no truth to the story of Jacques and me,” Luann told Page Six. “God knows I’ve been going through enough recently, I don’t understand why this false rumor is coming at me.”

Azoulay has remained on good terms with Luann — even attending her wedding to Tom with his girlfriend, Missy Hargraves. He too shot down rumors of a romantic reunion with Luann.

“I just arrived right now in the Hamptons and I am not staying at her house,” he said. “Luann and I are very good friends, and only friends. I actually really like Tom, he’s a nice guy, I regret it didn’t work between them.”

On Friday, Luann gave gratitude to her fans for the love they’ve given her in the wake of the divorce announcement. “Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding,” Luann tweeted. “Your support and encouragement helps me to get through.”

Her tweet came with another noticeable and unspoken statement: the reality star’s Twitter display name was now changed back to the name she had before marrying Tom — de Lesseps.

The Real Housewives of New York City finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.