Luann D’Agostino is feeling the love from her fans.

The Real Housewives of New York City star gave her first public statement Friday since announcing her divorce from her husband of seven months Tom D’Agostino, Jr. And her message was one of gratitude.

“Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding,” Luann tweeted. “Your support and encouragement helps me to get through.”

Her tweet came with another noticeable and unspoken statement: The 52-year-old star’s Twitter display name was now changed back to the name she had before marrying Tom — de Lesseps.

Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through 💖 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 4, 2017

Born Luann Nadeau, she first got the last name while married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, 68, from 1993 to 2009 — and carried it after their divorce. The pair share two children, son Noel de Lesseps and daughter Victoria de Lesseps.

Luann also carried her display name reversal over to Instagram on Friday, where she posted an inspirational quote that gives some insight into how she’s coping with the end of her second marriage.

“When God pushes you to the edge of difficulty, trust Him fully because two things can happen. Either he’ll catch you when you fall, or he will teach you how to fly,” the quote reads.

❤️🙏🏻🕊 A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Luann announced via Twitter on Thursday that she and Tom are calling it quits. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the former countess wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Hours after sending the tweet, the 53-year-old reality star was spotted out in Sag Harbor, New York, without her wedding ring — wearing a yellow sundress, matching sandals, black shades and carrying a brown purse.

A Luann insider told PEOPLE Friday that Luann’s spending time with her kids in the Hamptons before jetting off to Europe on a family vacation.

The source explained the couple had a prenup, and that the divorce will be quick — but that Luann “doesn’t feel foolish” about how short their marriage lasted.

“They had a real quick love affair and she wants to be married,” the source said. “She was married for a very long time and had two children. She comes from a large family in Connecticut and all her brothers and sisters are married. She’s a person who likes being with one person and married – she doesn’t want to be single.”

Luann may not want to be single, but it sounds like Tom didn’t want to be married — a source told PEOPLE the 50-year-old businessman had a history of flirtatious encounters and wasn’t necessarily comfortable being tied down.

“I don’t think Tom had any actual affairs. There were women he kissed when he was out and Luann couldn’t turn a blind eye to it any more,” the source said, adding that Luann didn’t know any of the women personally. “‘He just wanted to be a bachelor and maintain his bachelor lifestyle. He wanted to eat and drink with his friends and go out and have a good time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Highlights of Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s Wedding

RHONY viewers certainly got that impression from what was depicted of Tom on the show — from when he was caught making out with a Playboy model at New York’s Regency Hotel the day before his Palm Beach engagement party to when he referred to himself as a “dog with a collar” while chatting with an ex-girlfriend at a party after his wedding.

There were also reports over the weekend that Tom was spotted flirting with a blonde woman in Sag Harbor while Luann was at Jill Zarin’s luncheon in the Hamptons. The couple denied the allegations to Page Six, which first reported the news; Tom’s rep called the sighting “total rubbish.”

Still, despite their relationship not working out in the end, the insider also added Luann and Tom have love for one another.

“They don’t want to drag each other under the mud,” the source said, adding that Luann and Tom had last spoken on Wednesday. “They both love each other. They care about each other. They just could not be married.”

The Real Housewives of New York City finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.