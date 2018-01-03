Low-Key Celebrity Proposal Stories That Will Still Melt Your Heart

GEORGE & AMAL

George Clooney told Ellen DeGeneres he had his aunt Rosemary Clooney's song "Why Shouldn't I" playing in the background, had cooked dinner for himself and now-wife Amal Clooney and had hidden the ring in preparation for the big moment. "I've got it all set up, timed out and the song is coming and she gets up to go wash the dishes, which she's never done," George explained. "And I'm like, 'What are you doing?’ and she comes back in. And finally I said, 'Ya know, I blew out the candle' and I said, 'I think the lighter's in the box behind you.' And she reaches around and she pulls out the box and I’ve got just the ring sitting in there and she pulls it out and she looks at it and she’s like, 'It's a ring' – like as if somebody had left it there some other time."

The human rights lawyer, who was incredulous once she grasped what was happening, kept the Oscar winner on his knee for 25 minutes. "'Look, I hope the answer is yes, but I need an answer. I'm 52 and I could throw my hip pretty soon,'" George recalled saying.