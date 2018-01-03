Low-Key Celebrity Proposal Stories That Will Still Melt Your Heart
By Grace Gavilanes
MEGHAN & HARRY
During their first sit-down interview since getting engaged, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry divulged details of the royal's proposal. "It was a cozy night," Meghan told the BBC. "We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee."
Harry added: "It was a really nice moment — it was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise."
KRISTEN & DAX
Despite originally getting engaged in late 2009, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard proved their commitment to each other by getting engaged once more following the legalization of same-sex marriage. ".@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove," wrote the Bad Moms actress, sending out a tweet addressed to her beloved. His response? "DOMA is dead. Prop 8 is dead," Shepard tweeted. "Now let's bring my big, gay marriage to @IMKristenBell to Life!!!"
GEORGE & AMAL
George Clooney told Ellen DeGeneres he had his aunt Rosemary Clooney's song "Why Shouldn't I" playing in the background, had cooked dinner for himself and now-wife Amal Clooney and had hidden the ring in preparation for the big moment. "I've got it all set up, timed out and the song is coming and she gets up to go wash the dishes, which she's never done," George explained. "And I'm like, 'What are you doing?’ and she comes back in. And finally I said, 'Ya know, I blew out the candle' and I said, 'I think the lighter's in the box behind you.' And she reaches around and she pulls out the box and I’ve got just the ring sitting in there and she pulls it out and she looks at it and she’s like, 'It's a ring' – like as if somebody had left it there some other time."
The human rights lawyer, who was incredulous once she grasped what was happening, kept the Oscar winner on his knee for 25 minutes. "'Look, I hope the answer is yes, but I need an answer. I'm 52 and I could throw my hip pretty soon,'" George recalled saying.
NEIL & DAVID
Neil Patrick Harris shared his and now-husband David Burtka's two romantic engagement stories with Out magazine in 2012. "David first proposed to me five years ago on the actual street corner where we met," he revealed. "We were on our way to an event at an Indian casino 45 minutes out of town in a limousine, and David wanted to stop for some reason that I didn’t quite get. I thought he wanted to get some booze or something. And then he got on one knee and proposed, and I was so freaked out by it that I said, 'Yes,' but I didn't know what it meant. Then I got the ring and loved it, and a year later, on Valentine's Day, I proposed to him in Santa Monica."
WILL & JADA
According to Will Smith, he and now-wife Jada Pinkett Smith actually appreciate that their nontraditional proposal was a simple affair, but it's safe to say it wasn't your typical engagement event. "We were just lying there, going to sleep," Smith recalled to PEOPLE in 2005. "I looked over at her, and I said, 'Hey, we might be real good married. Wassup? You wanna marry me?' Unplanned. No ring. Not the classic proposal. She said yes. It's really weird when you live the kind of lifestyle that we live: Simplicity becomes the jewel," he added.
SETH & LAUREN
Seth Rogen was so tense after picking up the ring that he nixed his intricate plans and went for an impromptu – and hilariously NSFW – proposal. "I had all these elaborate plans, you know, and when I got the ring it was so nerve-racking having this ring, like literally I felt like someone had given me a truckload of heroin to hold on to," Rogen joked on Conan of proposing to longtime love Lauren Miller.
"... So I had all these plans but like the day I got the ring, literally the second I got it, I walked right upstairs to where she was to propose to her," he continued. "But she was in our closet changing and she was literally only in her underwear and her boobs were out. And I had already kind of started, I was like 'Oh man, her boobs are out, that's not part of the plan. I didn’t picture it like this and I know she didn’t picture it like this.' No little girl is like 'It'll happen in a closet with my titties out.' I figured the only appropriate thing was to place the ring on her nipple," he added.
AIDY & CONNER
Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant told host Seth Meyers about how longtime boyfriend Conner O'Malley proposed to her, noting that she returned home from work at SNL one night in October 2016 to find her and O'Malley's dog wearing a bowtie. "I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bowtie! Where is he going tonight?' Basically, the second I shut the door, a man — who I discovered was Conner — frantically came around the corner and was just like, 'Will you marry me?!' No box. No 'I love you.' "
She continued: "Just a man in full terror standing very far from a dog in a bowtie, just holding a loose ring going, 'Will you marry me?' I was like, 'What?' I truly couldn't comprehend what was happening, and I kept saying, 'Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke?' And then I said, 'Of course I’ll marry you. I love you.' And it was really nice."