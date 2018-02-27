Emily Ratajkowsi Tied the Knot at City Hall, Plus More Shockingly Chill Celeb Weddings

JORDIN SPARKS & DANA ISAIAH

The American Idol winner (and mom-to-be!) tied the knot with her aspiring model husband in July 2017 while on vacation with friends in Hawaii. "We hadn't had a set plan or anything. We were like, 'If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, that's okay too,'" Sparks told PEOPLE. "We all get in the water, and we're having a good time, and I just was like … 'Why don't [we] do it right now?'"