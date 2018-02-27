Emily Ratajkowsi Tied the Knot at City Hall, Plus More Shockingly Chill Celeb Weddings
Finally, celeb wedding stories most of us can relate to
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD
After dating her actor and producer beau for a few weeks, the model surprised everyone when she announced in her Instagram Story that they had gotten hitched at City Hall in New York City. "I got married today," Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony.
JAMIE BELL & KATE MARA
When the Fantastic Four costars tied the knot in July 2017, they didn't have to travel far to find the perfect venue. "We actually got married right across the street from our house," Bell revealed to James Corden, saying that they tapped their neighbor, who owns a "very beautiful, old house," for their big day. "I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street."
JORDIN SPARKS & DANA ISAIAH
The American Idol winner (and mom-to-be!) tied the knot with her aspiring model husband in July 2017 while on vacation with friends in Hawaii. "We hadn't had a set plan or anything. We were like, 'If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, that's okay too,'" Sparks told PEOPLE. "We all get in the water, and we're having a good time, and I just was like … 'Why don't [we] do it right now?'"
PENN BADGLEY & DOMINO KIRKE
Lonely boy no more! Though Badgely and Kirke threw a bigger celebration in June 2017, the actor first tied the knot with his singer love in a tiny courthouse ceremony way back in February. Kirke wore a short lace dress, and the couple celebrated afterward with friends and family in Brooklyn.
MICHAEL PHELPS & NICOLE PHELPS
The first of the couple's three weddings was by far the most casual — in June 2016, the Olympian married his longtime love in a secret ceremony officiated by Phelps' agent Peter Carlisle and attended by their son, Boomer. The Phelps managed to keep their nuptials quiet until after their second wedding in October (they held one more celebration on New Year's Eve.)
KRISTEN BELL & DAX SHEPARD
"We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," Bell told CBS' Sunday Morning about the couple's casual 2013 wedding. Shepard revealed that their wedding cost less than $200; Bell wore black pants and a blouse, and their friends later surprised them with a cake that read "World's Worst Wedding."
MEGAN FOX & BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
The couple got married back in 2010 after eloping to Hawaii. The wedding was reportedly so secret that even Fox's mother didn't know that the couple had tied the knot until after it made headlines. Since then, Fox and Green have welcomed three sons.
