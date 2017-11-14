The Sweetest Love Notes from Sexy Men to Their Significant Others
From Dwayne Johnson to John Legend, these hotties sent heart-meltingly sweet messages to their loves
JOHN LEGEND TO CHRISSY TEIGEN
"You are beautiful, bright, funny, passionate and so inspiring. Your presence makes my life and our world so much better. I LOVE YOU!"
– on Instagram
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE TO JESSICA BIEL
"You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart."
– on Instagram
CHANNING TATUM TO JENNA DEWAN TATUM
"But she has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days [after giving birth] transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby."
– on Instagram
RYAN REYNOLDS TO BLAKE LIVELY
"You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."
– while accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
KANYE WEST TO KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
"Kim, I’m so happy to be married to the girl of my dreams… I love you and Nori so much!!! I would find you in any lifetime."
DAVID BURTKA TO NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
"Happy Birthday to the most wonderful man I know. Thank you for changing my life in so many ways. My love for you grows everyday. @nph thank you for making my dreams come true."
– on Instagram
RUSSELL WILSON TO CIARA
"I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you. This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day."
– on Instagram
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON TO LAUREN HASHIAN
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very special, beloved, one of a kind girl ... I love you and you already know, but it's appropriate I say it again, I'm a grateful man you were born."
– on Instagram
JASON MOMOA TO LISA BONET
"Moon of my life Partner in crime. I f---ing love u baby happy birthday."
– on Instagram
HUGH JACKMAN TO DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS
"To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart."